Herb Alpert Congratulates ‘Gracious’ Taylor Swift on Tying His Billboard 200 Accomplishment

Taylor Swift currently has four albums on the Billboard 200 chart’s top 10, marking the first time in nearly 60 years that a living artist has at least four albums in the top 10 at the same time.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Herb Alpert Taylor Swift See latest videos, charts and news

The last time this happened was on the April 2, 1966-dated chart, when Herb Alpert had four albums in the Billboard 200 top 10 (Going Places at No. 2, Whipped Cream & Other Delights at No. 3, South of the Border at No. 9 and The Lonely Bull at No. 10).

To congratulate Swift on joining him in the impressive achievement, the 88-year-old musician took to TikTok to share a sweet message. “Hi Taylor, this is Herb Alpert,” he says in the clip. “I’ve been getting calls from all over the world from publications wanting to know how do I feel about you breaking my record of — I don’t know — 150 years ago. I feel great! I think you’re a wonderful artist, sincere, you’re gracious and you deserve it. You deserve it all. Congratulations.”

Swift notched her 12th No. 1 album on the July 22-dated chart with Speak Now (Taylor’s Version). Her other top 10 projects this week include Midnights (falling 4-5), Lover (8-7) and Folklore (13-10).

Watch Alpert’s congratulatory message below.