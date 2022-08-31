Heidi Klum & Sofia Vergara Parody Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ Album Cover: ‘Midnightsnacks’

Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara just shared their own personal take on Taylor Swift‘s newly announced, October-slated album Midnights — and it couldn’t be more relatable.

The two stars — who co-judge America’s Got Talent with Simon Cowell and Howie Mendel — hilariously recreated the cover art for Midnights, replacing Swift’s original photo with a snap of themselves munching on either end of what looks to be a wafer cookie. And, instead of “Midnights,” the title was changed to read “Midnightsnacks.”

Vergara shared the parody cover to her Twitter, captioning it simply with three cry-laughing emojis and tagging both Klum and the “All Too Well” singer.

The parody came just two days after Swift unexpectedly announced during her video of the year acceptance speech at this year’s VMAs that her 10th studio album would be arriving Oct. 21. That night, she unveiled the record’s title and cover art, which features a soft photo of the 32-year-old pop star gazing at a flickering lighter held up to her face.

“We lie awake in love and fear, in turmoil and in tears,” Swift wrote in a short description of the 13-track album. “We stare at walls and drink until they speak back. We twist in our self-made cages and pray that we aren’t – right this minute – about to make some fateful life-altering mistake.”

“This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams,” she continues. “The floors we pace and the demons we face. For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching – hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve… we’ll meet ourselves.”

Compare Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara’s hilarious parody with Taylor Swift’s official Midnights album cover below: