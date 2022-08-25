Heather Morris Says Jennifer Lopez Cut Dancers From Auditions Because They Were Virgos

Virgo season is officially upon us, and turns out, not everyone is feeling the joy of Beyoncé‘s “Virgo’s Groove.”

One person who reportedly isn’t a fan of those born between August 23 and September 22 is Jennifer Lopez, who cut potential dancers from her tour audition process based on astrological sign, according to Glee star Heather Morris.

“Jennifer Lopez held an audition for dancers for one of her tours,” Morris said on the Just Sayin’ With Justin Martindale podcast this week. “She walks in the room and she said, ‘Thank you so much, you guys have worked so hard. By a show of hands if there are any Virgos in the room, can you just raise your hand?’”

Explore Explore Jennifer Lopez See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Morris, who is an Aquarius herself, actually was not at that particular audition, but heard the “funny story” from others. “She looked at them and she said, ‘Thank you so much for coming.’ And they had to leave after a full day of auditioning for Jennifer Lopez,” she added added. “Most of the time at a dance audition, you’re not getting paid, you’ve been there since 10 a.m. and you’re auditioning until 6 p.m.”

When Martindale asked if the former dancer’s story was true, she noted, “This is hearsay but true,” adding, “When one person says something, could be true [but] when multiple people say something … it’s like, ‘Oh, that happened.’”

Morris did admit that she might have “botched” the story and that it could have been a different astrological sign. However, she said Virgos “like things planned and neat” whereas the Marry Me star lives for “a little bit of chaos in her life.”

Billboard has reached out to Lopez’s reps for confirmation. While there is no official proof that the story is real, it is worth noting for fun that the “On the Floor” singer’s ex-husband, Marc Anthony, is a Virgo.

Listen to the full podcast below.