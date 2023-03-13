Head in the Clouds Announces First New York Festival: See the Lineup

Head in the Clouds is headed to the East Coast. The signature festival by 88rising — a music and media company amplifying Asian talent and culture — will take over Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, N.Y., from May 20-21 during Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

“88rising started in New York City, from a parking garage in the Bronx to where the first employees came together where we sat in a room in a shared space in Brooklyn to lay the foundation of what 88rising is,” said 88rising CEO and founder Sean Miyashiro in a statement to Billboard. “It was the most magical time of my life – the whole experience of building and things starting to happen, is the best part of all this. All of this happened in New York City, winter, spring, summer fall – through the seasons it’s where 88rising took shape and I’m beyond proud and to me it’s only fitting that this was all born there. It’s especially meaningful to be able to do it at an iconic venue like Forest Hills Stadium during its 100th anniversary!”

This marks the first time the Head in the Clouds festival has branched out to a new market in North America following a successful run in Los Angeles (2018-19, 2021-22) and 2022 festivals in Jakarta and Manila. It also represents a homecoming for 88rising, which was founded in New York City back in 2015. The East Coast festival will be produced alongside frequent 88rising collaborator and Southern California promoter Goldenvoice (Coachella, Stagecoach), as well as new partner The Bowery Presents.

“We are thrilled to welcome Head In The Clouds Music & Arts Festival to Forest Hills Stadium in Queens this May,” said Jim Glancy and John Moore, partners at The Bowery Presents, in a statement provided to Billboard. “Head In The Clouds is already renowned in Southern California thanks to our partners at 88rising and Goldenvoice, and we are excited to launch on the East Coast at one of the most iconic locations in New York City.”

The New York festival’s lineup will include NIKI, Rich Brian, ITZY, beabadoobee, DPR Live & DPR Ian, MILLI and XG. Plus, artists such as Masiwei, Atarashii Gakko!, P-Lo, Raveena, Warren Hue and more. Check out a full lineup below.

This year, Head In The Clouds New York Music & Arts Festival will be partnering with non-profit organization Heart of Dinner, an organization directly addressing food insecurity and isolation experienced by Asian American seniors—two long-standing community issues heightened by the pandemic. The festival will be donating $1 per ticket to Heart of Dinner and working with them on activating on-site.

Tickets for Heads in the Clouds New York will go on sale March 20 at 10am ET. Fans can register for passes now.