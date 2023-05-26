Hayley Williams Pays Tribute to Tina Turner, Sings ‘What’s Love Got to Do With It?’ at Paramore Concert

Paramore adds to the list of musicians and celebrities paying tribute to the late Tina Turner in light of her death on Wednesday. During the band’s concert at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Thursday night, singer Hayley Williams used a portion of the concert to honor Turner’s memory.

While performing the band’s After Laughter single “Told You So,” Williams used the track’s outro to perform the chorus of Turner’s Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit “What’s Love Got to Do With It?” Dressed in a royal-blue ensemble and metallic platform boots, Williams belted, “What’s love got to do, got to do with it?/ What’s love but a second-hand emotion?/ What’s love got to do, got to do with it?/ Who needs a heart when a heart can be broken?” to applauding fans.

Turner’s death was announced Wednesday in a statement posted to her Instagram account. “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner. With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow,” read the caption. “Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly.”

Following the news of Turner’s death, Williams expressed her condolences via Instagram Story. “Rest in peace to the queen who showed me you can be a soul singer and a punk singer at the same time,” she wrote. “I will sing for you forever.”

Watch Williams’ live tribute to Turner in the video below.