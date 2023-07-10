Hayley Williams Calls Taylor Swift ‘My Hero’ After ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ Breaks Spotify Record

Taylor Swift is Hayley Williams‘ hero — literally. Following the release of the pop star’s Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), the Paramore frontwoman took to Instagram to share the most recent of her friend’s many accomplishments.

Williams reposted an article to her Instagram Stories that reported Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) is officially the most streamed country album in a single day in Spotify’s history. In simple text, Williams wrote, “there goes my hero” — a reference to Foo Fighters’ 1998 hit “My Hero,” which Paramore recently performed alongside the band for the June 18 finale of this year’s Bonnaroo festival.

The streaming feat also serves as a boost for Williams, who is featured on the “From the Vault” track “Castles Crumbling” on Speak Now (Taylor’s Version). After Swift announced that Williams would be on the album, Williams took to Instagram to share her memories with the pop star and of listening to the album upon its release in 2010.

“Taylor was the first industry friend I ever made and hung out with outside of work things. When Speak Now dropped, I bought my friend’s record (as you do!) and listened to the whole thing in my first car, sitting still in the driveway. It’s my favorite Taylor Swift album for so many reasons,” the singer wrote, captioning a photo of Swift roller skating at Williams’ 21st birthday party.

Williams continued, “I wish I could go back to this moment at my 21st birthday and tell her one day she’ll legitimately own Speak Now and we’ll get to sing together on one of the songs.”

See Williams’ post about Swift below.