Hayley Williams Celebrates 10 Years of Paramore’s Self-Titled Album With Sentimental Message to Fans

Paramore‘s self-titled album has taken its 10th trip around the sun, and to celebrate the LP’s milestone anniversary, lead singer Hayley Williams shared a few words with fans on social media Wednesday (April 5) thanking them for their support during a tumultuous time for the band.

“10 years ago, we put out a record that took a lot of guts and self-determination to make. Mainly because after losing 2 members of the band [Josh and Zac Farro] there was so much discourse around whether or not the band could make anything worthwhile – let alone stay together,” Williams began the message.

She continued, “The story of Paramore has been rife with reality show-style drama. Well, until the last 6 or 7 years. It’s really great to be able to look back from where we are now, knowing the story didn’t end when some said it would. If all that led to our Self-Titled album hadn’t happened, we’d be the most boring band of all time. If we hadn’t been forced out of our trauma-bonded comfort zones, we would’ve never known what we might be capable of.”

After taking a moment to thank some of the contributing musicians on the project — Justin Meldal-Johnsen (production, songwriting, keys and percussion), Carlos de la Garza (percussion, engineering) and Ken Andrew of Failure (mixing, keys and back up vocals) — the singer then turned her message outward to the fans, who she says were responsible for giving the band creative freedom through their continued support.

“Taylor [York] and I wrote these songs having no idea if people would accept a reformed, more liberated version of Paramore. Our fans not only accepted but championed our rebirth,” Williams concluded her message. “Thank you for allowing us the room for creative risk and for keeping this story going. We love you. Paramore forever.”

Released April 5, 2013, Paramore became the band’s first and only album to hit No. 1 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart. The LP spawned four singles: “Now,” “Daydreaming,” “Ain’t It Fun” and “Still Into You,” with the latter two charting at Nos. 10 and 24 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, respectively. “Ain’t It Fun,” in addition to its Billboard chart success, earned Paramore their first Grammy Award in the best rock song category at the 57th annual ceremony, making Williams the first woman to win the award since Alanis Morissette in 1999.

Other fan favorites on Paramore’s self-titled album include the sentimental track “Last Hope” and “Part II,” which references lyrics from “Let the Flames Begin” from the band’s 2007 breakthrough release, RIOT!

