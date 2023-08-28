Hayley Williams Shares Health Update After Postponing Paramore Shows: ‘I Don’t Cough All Day & Night Anymore’

Paramore‘s Hayley Williams revealed that she’s been feeling better these days, after the band had to cancel the remaining dates of its recent tour due to her coming down with a lung infection in recent weeks.

The frontwoman shared an update about her health in a post to Paramore’s Discord server on Monday (Aug. 28), revealing that the band is already in the process of recording new material.

“We’ve been off the road for a couple of weeks now…mainly in LA. Thankfully got some down time but we put some work in too. It felt good to get back into a studio. More of that once we get home to Nashville,” the “Running Out of Time” singer started the post.

She continued, “I can hardly believe I don’t cough all day and night anymore. My stomach is still f—ed from 10 kinds of medication…I’m just happy to be resting more. When I was feeling my worst, I couldn’t do much but just sleep and lay around. I watched all of Yellowjackets, 3 or 4 music docs, They Cloned Tyrone, A Good Person (never cried so much or stared blankly across my living room for longer after a movie was over)…but mostly I just scrolled around on my phone…to a degree that has been, to put it nicely, disgusting.”

After taking a moment to muse on her recent social media use, Williams expressed a desire to have a better routine in place, one that will give way to her and bandmates Zac Farro and Taylor York creating more material.

“Zac and Taylor and I also just want to get back to making things. Not only the creative process but the layer(s) of insulation that can come with the creative process,” she explained. “For me, when we get into this mode it always feels nice to disappear this way. Maybe this time I will be able to find balance between the disappearing and yet not completely shutting out the world. But probably not.”

The new update comes after Paramore canceled the final two dates of their North American tour slated to take place in Portland, Ore., on Aug. 10 and in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Aug. 13. Earlier this month, Williams shot back at an Internet user online who criticized her for postponing shows and insinuated she could have carried on like Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl, who in the past has performed shows with a broken leg while sitting on a throne.

“I have a lung infection you soft s—! Not a broken limb,” she wrote to the person who called her “whiney,” noting, “One you can sing with for 2 hours, another you cant. But worry not! The shows weren’t canceled, merely postponed a week. Maybe you should come out to one of them… like Dave did.”

Read Williams’ new Discord post below.