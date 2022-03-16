Paramore’s Hayley Williams Gave The Linda Lindas This ‘Powerful’ Piece of Advice

It’s difficult to imagine anyone better to give advice to young girls emerging in the pop-punk space than Hayley Williams. Luckily for The Linda Lindas, the Paramore frontwoman gave them advice on forging a music career they’re proud of, according to a new interview with NME.

The teen four-piece girl group confirmed they’ve been spending lots of time with the band — who also formed in their teens — that helped shape the modern-day pop-punk genre with songs like “Misery Business” and “Still Into You.” Sisters Mila and Lucia de la Garza, who form half The Linda Lindas, explained that their father Carlos de la Garza has been working as a producer on Paramore’s new album, and drummer Zac Farro did a photo shoot for them.

“Hayley said, ‘Know the value of saying no,’” guitarist Bela Salazar told NME when asked what advice the trio has given them. “‘No’ is just as powerful as saying yes,” Mila, who plays drums, added.

“And make sure you’re always doing what you want to do and what matters to you,” finished Lucia, who also plays guitar.

The oldest member of the group, Salazar, is just 17 years old, and the youngest, Mila, is only 11. They’ve already accomplished so much at such young ages, from putting out their self-titled EP in 2020 to contributing songs to Netflix’s film Moxie, and it all started when they went insanely viral with a performance of their track “Racist, Sexist Boy.” And they’re only just getting started. The new interview comes on the heels of their new song and spooky music video for “Talking to Myself,” and their debut full-length album Growing Up is coming April 8.

The vast expanse of what’s to come for them, while certainly exciting, makes Lucia nervous. But having Paramore to look up to makes her feel better, she says. “The fact that they’re still playing music gives me hope,” she told NME. “‘Cause I always worry about, what if when we’re older and we’re not as young and cute anymore, people aren’t gonna wanna listen to our music anymore? But they deserve all the success that they have, and we’re grateful for people like them that have made it possible for us to play shows and make music.”