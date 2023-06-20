Watch Hayley Williams Sing ‘My Hero’ With Foo Fighters at Bonnaroo

Two rock heroes teamed up for the ultimate onstage collaboration over the weekend. At the Sunday (June 18) finale of this year’s Bonnaroo Festival, Paramore‘s Hayley Williams joined Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters onstage for an epic performance of “My Hero,” caught on camera by fans in the audience.

In videos from the night, Williams belts out the lyrics to the 1997 hit with characteristically high-energy vocals and dance moves, head banging next to Grohl as he strums lead guitar. Looking visibly overcome with disbelief that she’s performing alongside the former Nirvana drummer, the “Still Into You” singer invites fans to sing along before laying down an electric harmony line during the chorus.

“Ah, she’s harmonizing and s–t,” Grohl jokes.

The Foo Fighters’ main stage performance officially closed out nearly a week of live music at the Manchester, Tenn., event. Immediately prior, Williams and her Paramore bandmates Taylor York and Zac Farro had taken the stage for their own set. Both bands are currently on tour.

The “My Hero” duet is something of a full circle moment for Williams, who covered the song with Paramore in 2006 for the Superman Returns soundtrack. The band has also performed the track live in the past.

The Bonnaroo show comes shortly after Williams went viral for calling for the removal of two rowdy fans at a Paramore concert in late May, about which she later drafted a heartfelt apology letter acknowledging she should have handled the situation more kindly.

“So, if you are those two people … I am sorry for whatever shame or embarrassment I may have caused you,” she wrote in the message posted to Paramore’s Discord. “I’m not telling you that it’s perfectly fine to act entitled or ignorant at a show. I’m just saying that I’m sorry that I handled the whole situation like the arbiter of the same type of cancel culture that doesn’t often teach or lead in any productive way.”

Watch moments from Williams’ performance with the Foo Fighters below:

I can’t stop watching all these videos, they way she’s having so much fun and how they sound so good together 🥺 pic.twitter.com/nVHLMi0aC6 — Paramore Tour Updates (@paramore_tour) June 19, 2023