Hawaiian Wildfires: Mick Fleetwood ‘Heartbroken’ Over Loss of Maui Restaurant; Bette Midler, Barack Obama, Pearl Jam Send Message of Support

The Hurricane Dora-fueled wildfires that have killed at least 55 people and destroyed the town of Lahaina on the Hawaiian island of Maui have transfixed the nation as the out-of-control flames have burned 2,000 acres and forced the evacuation of more than 11,000 people.

Gov. Josh Green said in a news conference on Thursday that the the second-deadliest wildfire in the U.S. this century was the “largest natural disaster in Hawaii’s state history,” estimating that nearly 1,700 buildings had been destroyed.

One of those structures was longtime resident Fleetwood Mac drummer Mick Fleetwood‘s Maui restaurant Fleetwood’s. “MAUl and The Lahaina community have been my home for several decades,” the band co-founder wrote on Instagram on Thursday. “This is a devastating moment for MAUl and many are suffering unimaginable loss.

Fleetwoods on front Street has been lost and while we are heartbroken our main priority is the safety of our dear staff and team members. On behalf of myself and my family I share my heartfelt thoughts and prayers for the people of MAUI. We are committed to supporting the community and those affected by this disaster in the days month and years to come.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mick Fleetwood (@mickfleetwoodofficial) Fleetwood — who opened the restaurant in 2012 — was just one of the many stars with ties to the island who’ve spoken out about the devastation and issued pleas for support for the island’s shellshocked residents. Among those expressing their grief over the loss of life and historic damage were fellow island residents Bette Midler, former President Barack Obama and Aquaman actor Jason Momoa (both born in Honolulu), Oahu native Jack Johnson and the members of Pearl Jam, who are offering a limited-edition signed tour poster as a fundraiser for the fire’s victims.

See their statements and find out how to help below.

Bette Midler via X: “The beautiful island of #Maui in the most beautiful state in the union, is suffering. My family and I send our deepest and most profound sympathies to everyone who has lost anything or everything in the #MauiFires.”

Pearl Jam via X: “We are devastated to see the impacts of the wildfires in Hawaii. In an effort to raise support for organizations helping those affected, we are offering a chance to win a limited-edition 2018 2XL print reissue of Pearl Jam’s 1998 tour poster from Hawaii, signed by all five current members of Pearl Jam plus touring keyboardist and lifelong Hawaii resident Boom Gaspar.”

Jack Johnson via Instagram (with support links): “Our friends and family on Maui have been devastated by fires. There are several ways you can kōkua.”

Barack Obama via X: “It’s tough to see some of the images coming out of Hawai’i — a place that’s so special to so many of us. Michelle and I are thinking of everyone who has lost a loved one, or whose life has been turned upside down. If you’d like to help, you can do so here. http://hawaiicommunityfoundation.org/maui-strong.”

Jason Momoa via Instagram: “We are devastated and heartbroken for our friends and ‘ohana on Maui who been impacted by the recent wildfires. ❗️Link in our bio to organizations that are helping❗️”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) President Joe Biden via X: “Jill and I send our deepest condolences to the families who lost loved ones in the wildfires in Maui. Our prayers are with those whose homes, businesses, and communities are destroyed. We are grateful to the first responders putting themselves in harm’s way to save lives.”