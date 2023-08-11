Hawaiian Wildfires: Mick Fleetwood ‘Heartbroken’ Over Loss of Maui Restaurant; Bette Midler, Barack Obama, Pearl Jam Send Message of Support

The Hurricane Dora-fueled wildfires that have killed at least 55 people and destroyed the town of Lahaina on the Hawaiian island of Maui have transfixed the nation as the out-of-control flames have burned 2,000 acres and forced the evacuation of more than 11,000 people.
Gov. Josh Green said in a news conference on Thursday that the the second-deadliest wildfire in the U.S. this century was the “largest natural disaster in Hawaii’s state history,” estimating that nearly 1,700 buildings had been destroyed.
One of those structures was longtime resident Fleetwood Mac drummer Mick Fleetwood‘s Maui restaurant Fleetwood’s. “MAUl and The Lahaina community have been my home for several decades,” the band co-founder wrote on Instagram on Thursday. “This is a devastating moment for MAUl and many are suffering unimaginable loss.
Fleetwoods on front Street has been lost and while we are heartbroken our main priority is the safety of our dear staff and team members. On behalf of myself and my family I share my heartfelt thoughts and prayers for the people of MAUI. We are committed to supporting the community and those affected by this disaster in the days month and years to come.”
See their statements and find out how to help below.
Bette Midler via X: “The beautiful island of #Maui in the most beautiful state in the union, is suffering. My family and I send our deepest and most profound sympathies to everyone who has lost anything or everything in the #MauiFires.”
Pearl Jam via X: “We are devastated to see the impacts of the wildfires in Hawaii. In an effort to raise support for organizations helping those affected, we are offering a chance to win a limited-edition 2018 2XL print reissue of Pearl Jam’s 1998 tour poster from Hawaii, signed by all five current members of Pearl Jam plus touring keyboardist and lifelong Hawaii resident Boom Gaspar.”
Jack Johnson via Instagram (with support links): “Our friends and family on Maui have been devastated by fires. There are several ways you can kōkua.”
Barack Obama via X: “It’s tough to see some of the images coming out of Hawai’i — a place that’s so special to so many of us. Michelle and I are thinking of everyone who has lost a loved one, or whose life has been turned upside down. If you’d like to help, you can do so here. http://hawaiicommunityfoundation.org/maui-strong.”
Jason Momoa via Instagram: “We are devastated and heartbroken for our friends and ‘ohana on Maui who been impacted by the recent wildfires. ❗️Link in our bio to organizations that are helping❗️”
- The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement, which has pledged to match donations up to $1 million.
- GoFundMe has created a verified, vetted hub to help individuals and families who’ve lose property or were injured in the fires.
- The Hawaii Community Foundation has raised more than $3 million so far for the Maui Strong Fund to buy basic necessities (food, clothing, shelter).
- The American Red Cross is collection donations via text (text REDCROSS to 90999 to make $10 donation), call 1-800-733-2767 or visit redcross.org.
- Maui United Way has set up the Maui Fire and Disaster Relief Donations Page.
- The Maui Food Bank is providing “safe and nutritious food” for anyone in Maui County at risk of going hungry, as well as donations of food to disaster relief efforts.
- The Salvation Army’s Kahului Corps is providing meals across the island.