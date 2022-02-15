Haru Nemuri Shares Official U.S. Tour Trailer: Watch

Singer-songwriter Haru Nemuri released an official trailer and poster for her upcoming U.S. tour.

The HARU NEMURI North America Tour 2022 — previously postponed four times due to the pandemic — is set to kick off with a performance in Brooklyn, New York, on March 4, followed by six concerts in all, including a show at South by Southwest in Austin, Texas. The shows in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago are sold out.

The rapper and music producer also shared the details of her second studio album, titled Shunkaryougen, due April 22.

The upcoming new project will be her first in four years since her highly acclaimed debut album Haru to Shura. Shunkaryougen — a Japanese four-kanji neologism coined by Haru herself — will be released digitally and as a 12-inch vinyl. All 21 tracks on the set were written, composed and arranged by the 27-year-old singer-songwriter.

The album contains some previously released tracks including “Seventh Heaven” — the theme of the Japanese movie Colorless (Japanese title: Sarugakucho de Aimasho) — “Bang” and “Inori Dake Ga Aru” (“There’s Nothing But Prayer”), as well as some unreleased music, such as the “déconstructed” version of the live anthem “Kick in the World” and “Sister With Sisters,” which features many guests in the chorus.

The cover art, unveiled along with the track list, expresses the concept of the coined word and theme of this album, Shunkaryougen, expressed with four kanji characters that suggest “unstoppable spring fire” when put together. The jacket designed by Kanako Taki features a photo of the artist — whose surname in Japanese is written with the kanji for “spring” — standing regally near a body of water wearing an intricately detailed, flowing gown by rising fashion designer Yu Tanaka. The photo is by Jun Ishibashi and the visuals express Haru’s noble strength and intense determination.

Haru Nemuri’s North American tour 2022

March 4 – Brooklyn, NY – Knitting Factory (SOLD OUT)

March 7 – Chicago, IL – Sleeping Village (SOLD OUT)

March 9 – San Francisco, CA – DNA Lounge

March 11 – Los Angeles, CA – The Echo (SOLD OUT)

March 13 – Dallas, TX – Three Links SXSW2022

March 14 – Austin, TX – Elysium

Shunkaryougen track list

1. sanctum sanctorum

2. Déconstruction

3. Never Let You Go

4. Yume Wo Miteiru (déconstructed)

5. zzz #sn1572

6. Shunka Ryougen

7. Seventh Heaven

8. Pandora

9. iconostasis

10. Sister With Sisters

11. Souzou Suru

12. Bang

13. Heart of Gold

14. Shunrai

15. zzz #arabesque

16. Old Fashioned

17. Who the fuck is burning the forest?

18. Kick in the World(déconstructed)

19. Inori Dake Ga Aru

20. Ikiru

21. omega et alpha