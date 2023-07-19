Harry Styles Brings Wet Leg Onstage to Sing ‘Wet Dream’: Watch

Harry Styles just made countless dreams come true — wet ones included. At his Tuesday (July 18) concert in Lisbon, Portugal, the star invited tourmate Wet Leg to join him onstage for a surprise performance of their 2021 single “Wet Dream.”

Wearing a spangly vest and pants combo, the 29-year-old pop star first introduced the indie rock duo, comprised of Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers, to the crowd. “It has been the most wonderful, wonderful tour watching them play every night — they’re one of my favorite bands,” Styles gushed.

He and Teasdale then took center stage, both of them playing guitar and trading off on lead vocals. During each call and response of the song’s chorus, Styles followed Teasdale’s lead, echoing her lyrics back to her.

Afterward, Wet Leg posted footage from the performance on Instagram, writing that it was a “wet dream come true.” Styles also shared a blurry photo with the pair on his account, marked “Love On Tour. Lisbon. July, 2023.”

It’s not the first time Styles has payed homage to either Wet Leg or “Wet Dream.” Last year, the Grammy winner covered the track for BBC Radio’s Live Lounge, after which Teasdale and Chambers shared their excitement by retweeting a clip of the performance and adding a smiling, melting emoji.

Styles is just one show away from completing his blockbuster Love on Tour, which has been running since September 2021. Wet Leg has served as opener for the trek throughout 2023, and will be at the RCF Arena in Reggio Emilia, Italy, Saturday (July 22) for the “As It Was” singer’s finale show.

Watch Harry Styles perform with Wet Leg below: