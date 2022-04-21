Here’s the Harry Styles Wardrobe Change That Made Fans Lose Their Minds in Newly-Released Coachella Video

Harry Styles performs onstage at the Coachella Stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 15, 2022 in Indio, Calif.

Though Harry Styles‘ newest single is centered around the hook, “It’s not the same as it was,” there are some things that will never change. Like, how fans react when he does something hot, for example.

In a newly uploaded video of his Coachella performance last weekend, the 28-year-old pop star arrived onstage to more than 100,000 people in the audience — all screaming just as loud for him as they did in his One Direction days. Capturing how he opened his set with “As It Was” — the first single off his upcoming album Harry’s House — the video’s most memorable moment comes when Styles takes off the ginormous black feather jacket he wore for most of the song.

“Coachella, how you feeling?” he yells into the microphone just before revealing a sparkly rainbow jumpsuit underneath, earning high-decibel cheers in response. He proceeds to windmill the forfeited garment around, toss it to the side and dance without control as the song’s sunny instrumental reaches its apex.

The headliner performance marked Styles’ first ever appearance at the festival, to which he’ll return this weekend for a second round on Friday (April 22). It was a special night for many reasons; that week, “As It Was” became his second song to top the Hot 100 and one of his childhood idols Shania Twain joined him onstage for a performance of “Man! I Feel Like A Woman.”

He also reportedly premiered two unreleased songs — one of them apparently named “Boyfriends” — off Harry’s House, which is scheduled for release May 20.

Watch Harry Styles perform “As It Was” at Coachella below: