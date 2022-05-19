Harry Styles Says ‘Harry’s House’ Is ‘the Album I’ve Always Wanted to Make,’ Performs New Songs on ‘TODAY’ Show

As of Thursday (May 19), you only have to wait a few more hours to hear Harry Styles‘ third studio album, Harry’s House, dropping at midnight. But if your patience is starting to wear a little too thin, the 28-year-old singer-songwriter did just debut a new song off the album to tide you over.

Performing on TODAY as this year’s first artist for the morning show’s annual summer concert series, Styles delivered six songs in New York City’s Rockefeller Center for a crowd of cheering, rain-soaked fans, whom he made sure to wave to and smile at between songs. Two were Fine Line hits “Watermelon Sugar” and “Golden,” one was the already released lead single “As It Was,” two were unreleased Harry’s House tracks that he debuted at this year’s Coachella — “Boyfriends” and “Late Night Talking” — and one was the previously never-before-heard track “Daylight.”

“If I was a bluebird, I would fly to you,” he sang in a striped neon jumpsuit, revealing the lovesick new lyrics to the bendy electric guitar-filled “Daylight.” “You be the spoon, dip you in honey so I could be sticking to you. Daylight, you got me cursing at daylight.”

At one point, some of the fans in the crowd — who were selected to be in attendance by TODAY out of a record-breaking 50,000 hopefuls — got the chance to ask Styles a couple questions. When one wanted to know which of the songs on Harry’s House was the most difficult to write, he revealed it was the one he’d just performed with an acoustic, midnight blue guitar painted to look like a starry night sky: “Boyfriends.”

“There was a lot of different versions of it,” he explained. “We were trying to work out what the best version for the album was. There was like, different guitars and different vocal arrangements.”

The Grammy winner also talked more about “Boyfriends” when sitting down for an outdoor interview with hosts Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie and Carson Daly, saying the song was one he wrote as he was wrapping up recording previous album Fine Line. “There was something about it that was kind of one of those,” he said. “We could have rushed it to get it ready, and it just felt like there’s something special about it and I wanted to kind of take my time with it. I knew that it would find its way onto the album. It was meant to be and I love the song.”

The Grammy winner also said he feels thankful that he’s able to pursue acting in addition to music (his film with Florence Pugh, Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling, hits theaters in September), and shared why Harry’s House is an incredibly special project for him. “I feel like it’s kind of a collection of all of my favorite things and very much like the album I’ve always wanted to make,” he explained. “So I’m really happy.”

“I think for me, it’s definitely the most personal record I think I’ve made,” Styles added. “It was definitely the most intimately made thing I’ve done so far. Obviously, the pandemic and everything kind of added to the way it was made. It was made by a few people in a small room.”

Check out Harry Styles’ appearance on TODAY below: