Harry Styles Teases He’s Already Working on His Fourth Album: ‘I’m Always Writing’

Harry Styles‘ next album — and movie — might be coming sooner than you think. Though the 28-year-old pop star is still riding the waves of his most recent record Harry’s House and has two feature films hitting theaters this year, he recently revealed that his next LP is already in the works.

In his cover story interview with Rolling Stone, Styles shared that he and his team of collaborating musicians are already coming up with ideas for his fourth album, though they only just released Harry’s House in May. He’s also still enjoying the success of 10-week No. 1 single “As It Was,” and is in the thick of his Love On Tour — in support of Harry’s House and his sophomore record, Fine Line — but none of that can stop him from dreaming up more music.

In fact, the Grammy winner arranged his tour to include extended residencies in L.A., New York, Austin and Chicago in order to accommodate the studio time he’ll need to write and record his next album. “I’m always writing,” he told the publication. “I think all of us are so excited to get back to it, which feels insane because we’ve just put an album out.”

Styles was also candid about his blossoming film career, which began in 2017 when he played a supporting character in Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk. He’ll soon add two leading roles to his resume, acting opposite Florence Pugh in girlfriend Olivia Wilde‘s 1950s-set thriller Don’t Worry Darling, out Sept. 23, and starring alongside Emma Corrin and David Dawson in Michael Grandage’s My Policeman, out Oct. 21.

“Everything in my life has felt like a bonus since X Factor,” he said of the career opportunities he’s had since his days in One Direction, formed by Simon Cowell on the talent competition show. “Get on TV and sing. I never expected and never thought that would happen.”

The “Watermelon Sugar” singer went on to hint that one of his next big screen projects will see him returning to the role of Eros, the superhuman playboy brother of Marvel’s most menacing villain to date, Thanos. He debuted the character in a short post-credits scene in 2021’s Eternals, and has long been speculated to reprise it in a future MCU film — including Marvel boss Kevin Feige in July teasing the pop star’s return to the role.

In the Rolling Stone interview, though, Styles remained pretty tight-lipped about Eros’ return. But of his quick end-of-movie cameo, he did say this: “It’d be funny if that was it, wouldn’t it?”

