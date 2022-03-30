Harry Styles Drops Dizzying Teaser for New Single ‘As It Was’: Watch

Harry Styles is spinning right ’round baby, right ’round, like a record baby, right ’round.

In a Wednesday (March 30) YouTube teaser for his fast-approaching new single, “As It Was,” the 28-year-old pop prince can be seen wearing a glitzy red jumpsuit as he spins in fast circles atop a huge motorized turntable. The video is accompanied by what is presumably a taste of the new track, which comes out Thursday (April 1), including nothing more but an energetic drum beat followed by a sunny electric guitar riff.

Styles first announced the single — his first since 2019 — on Monday (March 28), just a few days after he gave word that his third studio album Harry’s House is on its way. The May 20-slated album will have 13 tracks, more than either of his past two full length projects.

The album announcement confirmed fan theories that a mysterious website, which updates with a new partially-concealed piece of artwork every day, and an equally mysterious Twitter account were tied to the “Watermelon Sugar” singer. The Twitter page has been posting cryptic messages for weeks, which are seemingly bits and pieces of lyrics to Harry’s House songs.

“Every place you’ve ever been will never stay the same and neither will you,” the account tweeted most recently. On March 21, it referenced the new single’s title with a post reading “In this world, it’s just us, you know it’s not the same as it was.”

Posters promoting the song have also been photographed in cities all over the world, including Paris, Berlin, Copenhagen and more. They display the sentence “It’s not the same as it was” across a cobalt blue background alongside a black and white photograph of Styles sitting on top of an enormous inflatable sphere — a photograph that is now also displayed on his official Spotify page.

See Harry Styles’ dizzying new trailer for his upcoming single “As It Was” below.