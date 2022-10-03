Harry Styles Shows His Support for Beto O’Rourke During Austin Concert

Team Beto! Harry Styles showed his support for gubernatorial hopeful Beto O’Rourke during his Love on Tour Austin concert on Sunday (Oct. 2) at Moody Center.

In fan-captured video, the “Late Night Talking” singer is shown on a big screen standing quietly in front of a mic, his brown and black guitar in contrast with his brightly colored polka-dot ensemble. Styles then begins shaking his guitar back and forth, and the camera zooms in on the black-and-white sticker he has on the instrument’s bottom right corner: It reads “Beto for Texas.”

Still saying nothing, Styles then points repeatedly at the sticker before drawing circles around it with his fingers. O’Rourke, who is running for governor against Republican incumbent Greg Abbott in the Nov. 8 general election, then appears on the screen from his seat in the audience, a big smile on his face, clapping and waving.

The politician, who made a presidential run in the 2020 election, also shared videos of himself at Styles’ concert on his Instagram Stories. Clips show him high-fiving fans as he walks through the arena and taking photos with them. One video also appears to show the moment Styles shared his support.

Earlier in the day, O’Rourke also received star support for his campaign from a country icon. In video also shared on his Instagram Stories, none other than Willie Nelson came out — in a Beto T-shirt — to show his support for the politician during an event at the Moontower Saloon in Austin, singing “On the Road Again.”

“We’re going to win because we’re fighting for every woman to make her own decisions about her own body, her own future, her own health care,” O’Rourke said during the event. “We’re gonna win because we prioritize the lives of our kids over the interests of the NRA, any politician, any political consideration whatsoever.”

After the May shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, which left 19 children and two teachers dead, Styles shared his support to end gun violence. In an Instagram post, the pop superstar announced that his tour had partnered with Everytown, a non-profit organization that works to end gun violence, by announcing that he was donating profits from the tour, with Live Nation matching.

Watch the moment Harry Styles showed his support for Beto O’Rourke below: