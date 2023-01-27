×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Harry Styles’ Pants Split Wide Open in the Crotch in Front of Jennifer Aniston During His Concert

The pop star's Lenny Kravitz moment with his celeb crush in attendance was captured by fans.

Harry Styles
Harry Styles performs at the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles, California on March 14, 2021 Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Harry Styles‘ concert outfit is definitely not the same as it was 24 hours ago. Right in the middle of his performance at the Forum Thursday night (Jan. 26), the 28-year-old pop star had his own Lenny Kravitz moment — meaning, his pants split open right down the crotch for everyone in the audience to see.

Related

Harry Styles

Here Are Harry Styles’ Biggest Achievements in 2022

On the upside, this is Harry Styles we’re talking about here, so he was somehow still able to look cool singing his Harry’s House track “Music for a Sushi Restaurant,” even with his boxers hanging out of his ripped pants seam. But on the downside, this is Harry Styles we’re talking about here, which means that hundreds, maybe thousands of fans were filming him at the exact moment the wardrobe malfunction happened.

The incident was indeed captured on video from all angles and uploaded to social media shortly afterward. In the clips, he opens his arms and kneels into a deep lunge, at which point his leathery brown trousers burst open. Styles’ eyes widen in shock as he quickly puts a hand in front of his crotch to cover the wardrobe malfunction, before stamping his foot in lighthearted frustration.

Luckily, the Grammy winner was able to laugh it off as he pranced away. Later videos show that he proceeded to tie a Pride flag around his waist to hide his exposed undercarriage, so at least he proved that he’s resourceful.

Less luckily, Styles’ self-professed first celebrity crush (as revealed in a 2020 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show) Jennifer Aniston was spotted in the audience that night, meaning she likely saw the whole thing.

But, as Kravitz can attest, it could easily have been much worse. In 2015, the rocker famously split the crotch seam of his pants wide open during a live performance in a very similar mishap — except he wasn’t wearing underwear.

See videos from the moment Harry Styles split open his pants during his Thursday night concert at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif., below:

@timmy.styless

Those pants literally put up ZERO struggle and ripped at the very first sign of tension I CANT 😂😂😂 credit to Justyn Mallo Reyes #harrystyles

♬ original sound – ✿ Dannie ✿
@timmy.styless

I LITERALLY CANT WITH HIM HE’S RIPPED ANOTHER PAIR OF PANTS AND NOW HE HAS THE PRIDE FLAG COVERUP AGAIN – “My trousers ripped. I feel I must apologise to a certain few of you right down in the front there. I mean this is a family show. You sir, are you okay? I promise it’s not part of the show. Okay. It’s a family show…or is it is! It is! Or is it.” – Harry at L#LoveOnTourLA via wildflwrlbbh, GRAPEJUICEB00BS #harrystyles

♬ original sound – ✿ Dannie ✿

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad