Harry Styles Sings Part of Taylor Swift’s ’22’ in Concert: Watch

No one is immune to the impulse to sing Taylor Swift‘s “22” upon hearing that it’s someone’s 22nd birthday. Not even Harry Styles.

During his Tuesday (May 24) One Night Only concert in London, the 28-year-old pop star was interacting with fans in the crowd when he reportedly discovered that one of them was there in celebration of their 22nd b-day. “Twenty-two!” he exclaimed from stage, striking a funny pose.

And then, as he was walking away, he quietly sang one of the most popular age-specific lyrics of all time into his microphone: “I’m feeling 22, ooh ooh!”

As expected, this prompted a cacophony of cheers from his O2 Brixton Academy audience — very likely due in part to the fact that he and Swift were once one of the music industry’s most beloved couples back in 2012. The two dated, broke up at some point in 2013, seemingly wrote songs about one another (see Taylor’s appropriately-titled “Style” and Harry’s “Two Ghosts”), and then both moved on — something some fans and followers are still having trouble with nearly a decade later.

In fact, Howard Stern just recently asked the “As It Was” singer whether his track called “Daylight” — on his newly released third studio record Harry’s House — was a reference to the “All Too Well” singer, as she also has a song with the same title on her 2019 album, Lover. “You know I’d love to tell you you’re spot-on, but you’re not,” Styles responded on Stern’s Sirius XM radio show.

See the moment Harry Styles sang part of Taylor Swift’s “22” at his One Night Only show in London below: