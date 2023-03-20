×
Harry Styles Helps Fan With Marriage Proposal During Singapore Love on Tour Stop

"I wish you a life of happiness. Congratulations," the pop star told the couple.

Harry Styles
Harry Styles performs on stage during The BRIT Awards 2023 at The O2 Arena on Feb. 11, 2023 in London. Gareth Cattermole/Gareth Cattermole/GI

Harry Styles’ Love on Tour is a popular destination not only for fans ready to enjoy the star’s hits-filled catalog, but also for lovebirds to kick off engagements. During the “Watermelon Sugar” singer’s set at Singapore’s National Stadium on Friday (March 17), a fan proposed to his girlfriend with a little help from the Grammy album of the year winner.

“Kenneth asked for some help. Can I get some romantic music, please? After you, Kenneth,” Styles said, which prompted the fan to get down on one knee in front of his girlfriend.

When the couple were shown on a giant screen, fans in the stadium went wild with applause. “She said yes! Kenneth and Kimmy, everybody!” Styles added, later joking that the fan stole his thunder. “Kenneth, hear me, you both seem wonderful. I wish you a life of happiness. Congratulations. Make some noise, everybody.” Billboard has reached out for comment.

The proposal during the Asia leg of Love on Tour is far from the first one that Styles has experienced or facilitated — in August, the European leg of the global trek concluded with a fan going onstage to serenade his girlfriend with Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling in Love.” He then got down on one knee, and asked her in front of the entire arena, “Will you marry me?” The girlfriend said yes. And, for a bit of history, Styles also helped facilitate a fan’s #1DProposal during a 2014 One Direction concert in Georgia. (The woman said yes, too.)

Styles’ Love on Tour recently broke a Billboard Boxscore record. The singer’s 15 shows at Madison Square Garden in 2022 grossed $63.1 million and sold 277,000 tickets, making it the highest grossing headline engagement in Boxscore’s three-decade-plus history.

See videos from the Singapore proposal in the TikToks below.

@jekeyy.heyy

someone proposed infront of Harry Styles!! aaaah congratulations to the couple! 🥰 idk how many times i said OHMYGOD 🤣 #fyp #fypsg #hslotsingapore #hslotsg #hslotsg2023 #harrystyles

♬ original sound – Queen Bee – Queen Bee
@jayesyy

Here’s the vid of Harry’s reaction during the proposal.#loveontour2023 #loveontoursingapore #hslotsg #harrystyles #hslot2023 #harrystylessingapore #loveontour #fypシ #fyp #tiktoksg @HSHQ

♬ original sound – Jayesyy – Jayesyy

