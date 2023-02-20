Harry Styles Drinks Out of His Shoe at Australia Concert

Harry Styles treated himself to a big gulp out of his own shoe in Perth, Australia, Monday night (Feb. 20).

While making casual conversation with the crowd in between songs at HBF Park, Styles seems to have decided that this particular Love On Tour stop was the perfect time partake in an interesting Australian drinking tradition: doing a shoey.

To do a shoey, one must pour alcohol into one’s shoe — not water, as Styles learned Monday night — and chug it.

“Does anybody have a drink that they wouldn’t mind lending?” Styles asked fans in the audience and then pondered, “Can we do a shoey with water or is that against the rules? No?”

Before dumping a drink into his mouth straight from his shoe, which appears to be the Adidas x Gucci Gazelle sneaker, the Harry’s House hitmaker commented, “This is one of the most disgusting traditions.”

Post Malone and Kacey Musgraves are among the fellow music arts to have joined in on the Australian rite of passage on previous tours.

Watch Styles do a shoey in the video clip below, beginning at the 7:07 timestamp.