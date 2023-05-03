Harry Styles Drops ‘WALL-E’ Inspired ‘Satellite’ Music Video: Watch

Houston, we’ve got a new Harry Styles music video. The 29-year-old pop star dropped the adorable visual for “Satellite” Wednesday (May 3), making it the latest of his Harry’s House tracks to get the single treatment.

Directed by Styles’ go-to music video collaborator Aube Perrie, the project follows the perspective of a Wall-E-esque robot, who works as an automatic vacuum cleaner backstage at one of the musician’s concerts. We see him cleaning the floors of a green room as Styles leaves to perform, and again when he accidentally rolls onstage while the star is singing mid-show — just to be expelled from the concert by a security guard.

In search of adventure, the little vacuum exits the venue and explores the world outside, eventually reuniting with Styles at the end to go stargazing.

The video comes just two days after Styles confirmed that “Satellite” would be the fourth single off his May 2022 album Harry’s House, following 15-week Billboard Hot 100 chart-topper “As It Was,” “Late Night Talking” and “Music For a Sushi Restaurant,” all three of which were turned into music videos of their own. On Monday (May 1), the Grammy winner’s affiliate social media accounts unveiled majestic posters teasing the new music video, featuring a Mars Rover-type robot looking at constellations and exploring rocky terrain.

The “Watermelon Sugar” singer is currently gearing up for the European leg of his ongoing Love on Tour, which has been running since September 2021, and is expected to conclude after nearly two years of shows this July. In late March, he wrapped up the trek’s Asian leg with two nights at Japan’s Ariaka Arena in Tokyo.

Watch Harry Styles’ new “Satellite” video above.