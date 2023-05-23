Harry Styles Reunites With Grandma Who Presented Him With a Grammy: See Her Adorable Video

Harry Styles has reunited with the self-proclaimed “Grammy Granny” who presented him with album of the year at the 2023 awards ceremony. In a sweet Tuesday morning (May 23) Instagram post, Reina Lafantaisie revealed that she met her idol again at one of his concerts, this time backstage instead of onstage, and gushed that he was as kind as ever to her and her family.

Wearing an “I Gave Harry Styles A Grammy” T-shirt, Lafantaisie attended the pop star’s Monday (May 22) concert in Coventry, England, and danced the night away from her spot on the floor in the Building Society Arena. According to her post, she was then surprised by Styles’ team with an invitation to meet him backstage, nearly four months after the two crossed paths on the Grammy stage earlier this year.

“Now, imagine my shock and joy when I was invited backstage to meet our Harry and have him walk-in towards me singing the song ‘Reunited And It feels so Good’ by Peaches And Herb,” she wrote, posting a photo of the “As It Was” singer posing with his arm around her shoulders.

In a second photo, Styles flashes a peace sign next to Lafantaisie and someone who looks to be her granddaughter, who wears a “Harry Styles Is My Grandpa” tee. “He is the most caring humble and down to earth person and such a great sense of humour,” Lafantaisie added. “His smile and joie de vivre lit up the room ! I could go on and on forever but simply put he is so kind.”

Back in February, the senior super-fan — who runs an active Instagram fanpage for the Pleasing founder — read aloud Styles’ name from a fateful envelope at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena and jumped for joy onstage upon realizing that she’d just announced him as the year’s album of the year winner for Harry’s House. Styles wrapped her in an enormous hug immediately upon getting onstage to accept the award. (Relive the sweet moment here.)

See the Grammy Granny’s posts about meeting Harry Styles again below: