Elizabeth Banks Has the Perfect Thirsty Response to Harry Styles’ New Photo Shoot: See It

Harry Styles unveiled his new photo spread for Better Homes and Gardens on Tuesday (April 26), and it’s got Elizabeth Banks in her, ahem, feelings.

“Can I be the water?” the Pitch Perfect actress tweeted on Wednesday (April 27) alongside a sensual snap of the former One Direction-er sitting waist deep in a stream wearing nothing but striped underwear and a knit sweater emblazoned with a duck, rolled up to expose his bare midriff.

Banks’ cheekily thirsty tweet may have generated hundreds of responses from the pop star’s rabidly passionate fan base, but in the interview that goes along with the picture, Styles was vulnerable about the pressure he felt surrounding his sexuality after branching out on his solo career.

“For a long time, it felt like the only thing that was mine was my sex life,” he said, referencing the moral “cleanliness clauses” ever present in all of his contracts during his days in 1D. “I felt so ashamed about it, ashamed at the idea of people even knowing that I was having sex, let alone who with … But I think I got to a place where I was like, why do I feel ashamed? I’m a 26-year-old man who’s single; it’s like, yes, I have sex.”

Styles’ third solo album, Harry’s House, is scheduled to drop May 22, having already spawned No. 1 single “As It Was” and been preceded by the star’s joyful headlining sets at Coachella. He’ll also star in girlfriend Olivia Wilde’s upcoming film Don’t Worry Darling later this year opposite Florence Pugh.

Check out Banks’ unabashed appreciation of Styles’ Better Homes and Gardens photo shoot below.