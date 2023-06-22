Watch Harry Styles Pause His Concert So a Pregnant Fan Can ‘Go for a Wee’

As if anyone needed more reasons to love Harry Styles, the British superstar gave fans yet another thing to swoon over at his Cardiff, Wales Love on Tour stop on Tuesday (June 20).

The show was filled with Styles’ trademark onstage banter, this time centered on a pregnant fan who wanted the “As It Was” singer to name her child. “That’s a lot of pressure — you don’t really want me to name it,” he said in fan-captured video. He then asked the woman “what she was having,” and learned that he would four options to choose from — Stevie, Rafe, Harley, and Caleb. Although Styles did not choose a name himself, the name “Stevie” drew the loudest cheers from the enraptured crowd.

The banter continued when Styles asked the fan, “Do you need to go for a wee? You should go for a wee. I think we all agree it’s important Sian goes for a wee, don’t we?” In a move that was equally endearing and hilarious, Styles said, “You know what I’m going to do this one time? You go for a wee, I’m going to stall.” The “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” singer paused his set and promised the expectant fan that she wouldn’t miss a thing if she hurried.

While he stalled, the One Direction alum read the crowd’s signs to keep the packed stadium entertained. Once the “Sign of the Times” singer spotted the fan returning to her spot, he began chanting, “Here she comes, here she comes!”

Styles’ nearly three-year Love on Tour extravaganza recently topped Billboard‘s Midyear Top Tours and Top Ticket Sales rankings.

Watch a clip of the entire exchange here: