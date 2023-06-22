×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Watch Harry Styles Pause His Concert So a Pregnant Fan Can ‘Go for a Wee’

"I'm going to stall," the "Watermelon Sugar" singer promised the concertgoer.

Harry Styles
Harry Styles at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Crypto.com Arena on February 5, 2023 in Los Angeles, Calif. Christopher Polk
Español

As if anyone needed more reasons to love Harry Styles, the British superstar gave fans yet another thing to swoon over at his Cardiff, Wales Love on Tour stop on Tuesday (June 20).

Related

Harry Styles

Harry Styles Edges Out Elton John & Coldplay to Dominate Midyear Boxscore Charts

The show was filled with Styles’ trademark onstage banter, this time centered on a pregnant fan who wanted the “As It Was” singer to name her child. “That’s a lot of pressure — you don’t really want me to name it,” he said in fan-captured video. He then asked the woman “what she was having,” and learned that he would four options to choose from — Stevie, Rafe, Harley, and Caleb. Although Styles did not choose a name himself, the name “Stevie” drew the loudest cheers from the enraptured crowd.

The banter continued when Styles asked the fan, “Do you need to go for a wee? You should go for a wee. I think we all agree it’s important Sian goes for a wee, don’t we?” In a move that was equally endearing and hilarious, Styles said, “You know what I’m going to do this one time? You go for a wee, I’m going to stall.” The “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” singer paused his set and promised the expectant fan that she wouldn’t miss a thing if she hurried.

While he stalled, the One Direction alum read the crowd’s signs to keep the packed stadium entertained. Once the “Sign of the Times” singer spotted the fan returning to her spot, he began chanting, “Here she comes, here she comes!”

Styles’ nearly three-year Love on Tour extravaganza recently topped Billboard‘s Midyear Top Tours and Top Ticket Sales rankings.

Watch a clip of the entire exchange here:

@daydreamingnic

Harry talking to a pregnant fan Sian about naming her baby and encouraging her to go pee. #harrystyles #loveontour #loveontour2023 #concert

♬ original sound – nicola 🍒

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad