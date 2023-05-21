×
Harry Styles Celebrates 1-Year Anniversary of ‘Harry’s House’: ‘I’ve Never Been Happier Than Making This Album’

The pop star's Grammy-winning album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Harry Styles
Harry Styles performs on stage during The BRIT Awards 2023 at The O2 Arena on Feb. 11, 2023 in London. JMEnternational/GI

Harry Styles is fondly looking back on his Grammy-winning album, Harry’s House.

The 29-year-old pop superstar took to social media on Saturday (May 20) to celebrate the one-year anniversary of his blockbuster third album, which was released on May 20, 2022, through Columbia Records.

“One year of Harry’s House. I’ve never been happier than making this album, thank you for everything,” Styles captioned a photo on Instagram of himself sporting a mustache.

On Harry’s House, the English singer offered some of his most personal and intimate work, pairing candid yet unfussy lyrics with occasionally jazzy and heavily leaning synth-pop instrumentation. The 13-track set found the former One Direction member getting incredibly vulnerable with his audience on tracks like “Matilda,” but amped up the party vibes on “Music for a Sushi Restaurant,” “Cinema” and others.

Earlier this year, Styles took home the Grammy for album of the year at the 2023 Grammy Awards. Harry’s House spent two weeks at. No. 1 on the Billboard 200, while his hit single “As It Was” spent 15 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Styles also took home the best pop vocal album award for Harry’s House.

The set logged six non-consecutive weeks atop the Official U.K. Albums Chart in 2022, more than any other album, and “As It Was” topped the U.K.’s year-end singles survey.

Check out Styles’ post on Instagram here.

