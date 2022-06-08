Harry Styles Will Have One Shot at Performing a Live Song on ‘The First Take’

For the first time ever, Harry Styles will take on The First Take. As officially announced Tuesday (June 7), the 28-year-old pop star will have just one shot at performing a live song from start to finish — without ever stopping or starting over — in an upcoming video scheduled for Monday (June 13) on the hit Japanese YouTube music series.

The announcement — posted to The First Take‘s Twitter account — came in the form of a quick trailer for Styles’ performance, featuring a split-second shot of him putting on headphones and stepping up to a somewhat intimidating solo microphone. “THE FIRST TAKE,” read the caption. “OUT AT MONDAY. 6/13 9AM EST.”

The setup shown in the nine-second video — a lone microphone positioned in the middle of an otherwise empty white room — is the normal staging used by artists featured on The First Take, which has been uploading videos of musicians accepting the one-shot performance challenge since 2019. The show was conceptualized as a means of delivering music in an authentic, unedited way.

“Lip-syncing. Vocal effects. Visual effects. Excessive staging. That’s the reality of music we enjoy today,” a voiceover says in a promotional video for the “First Take” cannel. “But the real music can get lost in the noise. So we thought, how can we deliver unfiltered music in its rawest form?”

Suffice to say, fans of the “As It Was” singer and The First Take lovers alike are excited for Styles’ appearance. “WHATS HE GONNA SING GIVE US A HINT,” one excited fan replied to the announcement in all caps.

“I cannot believe?!” tweeted another. “Harry Styles on The First Take?! This is ICONIC?!”

See the teaser for Harry Styles’ upcoming performance on The First Take below.