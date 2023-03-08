×
Did Harry Styles Just Do Some ‘Late Night Talking’ About That Deleted One Direction T-Shirt Selfie?

"I guess some of us have secrets," the 29-year-old pop star said while interacting with fans at a recent concert.

Harry Styles
Harry Styles performs on stage during The BRIT Awards 2023 at The O2 Arena on Feb. 11, 2023 in London. JMEnternational/GI

Even Harry Styles accidentally posts things he definitely didn’t mean to share on social media. Most recently, he posted to Instagram Stories a photo of himself wearing a throwback One Direction T-shirt while at the gym — something he seemingly confirmed at a recent concert was uploaded by mistake.

“I guess some of us have secrets,” the 29-year-old pop star said while interacting with fans at his Tuesday (March 7) New Zealand concert without specifically mentioning the viral selfie. “Maybe, like some people, you choose to keep it to yourself. And maybe one day, you’ll accidentally post it to your Instagram Story.”

The “Late Night Talking” singer had been conversing with a fan holding a homemade sign with a joke (at least, Billboard hopes it was a joke) about having sold their cat’s leg to buy a ticket to the show. “What’s the person doing with the cat’s leg?” he’d asked the fan, bewildered. “A secret? Cool.”

The off-the-cuff moment came just two days after the “As It Was” singer posted and promptly deleted a mirror selfie showing off his 1D tee on Instagram Stories, which sent fans old and new into a frenzy. The phrase “HE DELETED IT” trended on Twitter for most of that evening, as did “HARRYS” and “THE SHIRT.”

The shirt in question appeared to be a relic from One Direction’s 2012 Up All Night Tour, printed with individual photos of Styles and each of his former bandmates: Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik and Liam Payne. In the selfie, the Don’t Worry Darling star’s face is obscured by his phone, his wavy hair pinned back with a claw clip, as he poses casually in front of a mirror with exercise balls and free weights sitting in the background.

His fitness attire isn’t the only way in which his boy-band beginnings motivate Styles while at the gym, though. In 2020, the Grammy winner revealed during a game segment on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that his “guilty pleasure” is “working out to One Direction” music.

Watch Harry Styles confess to accidentally posting a “secret” on Instagram below:

