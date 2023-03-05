Harry Styles Uploads and Deletes Photo Wearing One Direction Shirt, Fans Freak Out

Harry Styles put up and promptly deleted a photo on Instagram Stories Sunday night (March 5), but it shall live forever on the internet.

A mirror selfie that was the talk of Twitter on Sunday showed the pop icon casually wearing a One Direction T-Shirt, seemingly from the group’s 2012 Up All Night Tour, to the gym. Fan accounts and pop news accounts, like @PopBase below, were quick to capture a screenshot of the prized picture.

“HE DELETED IT” was the top trend on Twitter for much of the evening, and trends like “HARRYS” and “THE SHIRT” also popped in and out of the list, with some fans speculating that perhaps he meant to share the picture only on a private account with his friends.

One Direction — Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson — went on hiatus in 2015. Styles’ former bandmate Tomlinson recently commented on the potential of a reunion someday, noting to The Times, “Getting back together at some point is hard to imagine right now. But I’d be surprised if we lived out our lives and didn’t have a moment where we had a reunion, or whatever you want to call it. I’d be up for that … I do miss the boys and I do definitely miss being one of the five, but I like doing my own thing too. It was time.”

See Styles’ One Direction shirt selfie below, as well as a sampling of fan reactions on Twitter.

