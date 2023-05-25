Harry Styles Made a Cheeky NSFW Joke About One Direction’s ‘Best Song Ever’

Harry Styles took to social media on Wednesday with a dirty, LOL-worthy joke referencing one of One Direction‘s biggest hits.

In an Instagram Story, the heartthrob posed oh-so-innocently next to a turquoise and gray portable restroom with a cheeky sign posted on the door reading “Best Schlong Ever” in all-caps letters. Wearing a shiny teal and pink running suit and framing his face with his hands, the pop star smiled widely at the naughty reference to his former band’s 2013 single “Best Song Ever.”

Though the snap has since expired, it was thankfully captured by a fan account, who promptly shared it to Twitter and garnered reactions from dozens of Harry’s fans. “HE NEEDS TO BE STOPPED LMFAO,” one wrote, followed by a series of laughing and crying emojis. Another declared, “THIS IS HILARIOUS,” while a third jokingly chided, “‘This is a family show.'”

Released in July 2013, the meta “Best Song Ever” served as the lead single from Harry and the gang’s third album Midnight Memories as well as a precursor to their documentary concert film One Direction: This Is Us. In the song’s music video, which tied into the movie’s theatrical release and was co-written by James Corden, each of the 1D guys played dual roles as themselves and another character from the movie studio — with Styles nerding out as Marcel the Marketing Guy and flirting with Zayn Malik’s Veronica the Sexy Assistant.

The song bowed at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 upon its release and was followed in the album cycle by fellow singles “Story of My Life,” “Midnight Memories” and “You & I.”

Check out Styles’ NSFW “Best Song Ever” joke below.