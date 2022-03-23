Harry Styles Announces Third Studio Album ‘Harry’s House’

Grammy-winning artist Harry Styles announced on social media Wednesday (March 23) that his highly anticipated third studio album, Harry’s House, will arrive May 20.

According to the press release, Harry’s House will have 13 tracks — more than any of his previous albums. Though no further details on the album’s tracklist are available yet, the “Watermelon Sugar” singer did unveil the Harry’s House cover art: a photo of a confused-looking Harry scratching his face as he stands on the ceiling of an upside-down living room.

Courtesy Columbia Records

Styles also released a 40-second trailer for the new album, wherein he walks pensively onto a theater stage and smiles into the camera as the outline of a yellow house rises above him.

The 28-year-old pop star’s announcement confirms the theories of some of his detective-eyed fans, who noticed he’d followed social media accounts titled You Are Home. They also discovered a mysterious website YouAreHome.co, which shows nothing but a beige door that updates every day to open up and show a different image.

The images behind the door appeared to correlate to different book or theme. The first door, shared on March 19, opened up to the cover of Ralph Waldo Emerson’s Nature and Selected Essays; the second door, shared March 20, opened up to the sheets on the cover of Haruki Murakami’s The Wind-Up Bird Chronicle. The next You Are Home door revealed a photo of everyone’s home, planet Earth, and the following day’s door concealed Cavallini’s mushroom puzzle.

As of the album announcement, the door has changed to the Harry’s House cover art.

Harry’s House follows 2019’s Fine Line — for which he just finished up his world tour — and his 2017 self-titled debut album.

Watch Styles’ trailer for Harry’s House below: