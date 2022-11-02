Harry Styles Opens Up About ‘My Policeman’ at Film Premiere: ‘It’s Never Too Late to Find Your Happiness’

Harry Styles took a night off from performing at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Tuesday (Nov. 1) to swing by the red carpet premiere of his new movie My Policeman, where he got candid about his character’s emotional story.

Explore Explore Harry Styles See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Located at L.A.’s Regency Bruin Theater, the premiere came just three days before My Policeman is slated to become available for streaming Friday (Nov. 4) on Amazon Prime Video. Styles plays a closeted gay police officer named Tom in the 1950s-set film, and enters a secret relationship with a man named Patrick (David Dawson) while married to a woman named Marion (Emma Corrin).

In between posing for photos on the red carpet, the “As It Was” singer answered questions about the film submitted by fans to Prime Video’s Twitter account. “I think the story’s about wasted time, and that it’s never too late to follow your heart and do what you want,” he said, responding to those wondering what My Policeman means to him.

“I hope that people take that away from it,” he continued. “It’s never too late to follow your happiness and be brave in love.”

Harry Styles attends the Los Angeles Premiere of “My Policeman” at Regency Bruin Theatre on November 01, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Once inside the theater, Styles stood in front of the audience to deliver a couple heartfelt remarks. “I just want to say a massive thank you to everyone who was involved in the making of this film,” he said. “I had such a wonderful experience making it and being a part of this. It’s something I’m really proud to be a part of.”

The Grammy winner went on to shout out his two co-stars and director Michael Grandage. “It was a really special thing for me,” he added. “This film is about love and wasted time, and how hard it can be to be in love.”

My Policeman marks the second of two films in which Styles has played the leading man this year. In September, he starred opposite Florence Pugh in Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling, for which he made appearances with his cast mates at the film’s Venice International Film Festival world premiere and its New York City premiere. He’s currently about halfway through a 15-night concert residency at the Kia Forum in L.A., which follows similar residencies in New York City, Austin and Chicago for his Love On Tour.

See clips of Harry Styles at the My Policeman premiere in Los Angeles below.