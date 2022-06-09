See Harry Styles As a Closeted Officer in ‘My Policeman’: First-Look Photos

Harry Styles is seen on the set for "My Policeman" on May 13, 2021 in Brighton, England.

Harry Styles is basically the king of mid-20th century movies. After making his acting debut as a soldier in Christopher Nolan’s 2017 World War II film Dunkirk and then landing a role opposite Florence Pugh in Olivia Wilde’s forthcoming Golden Age thriller Don’t Worry Darling, the 28-year-old musician will next star in Michael Grandage’s My Policeman as a closeted police officer in the 1950s — a character that has just made his world debut in gorgeous new still photos from the film.

Posted Thursday (June 9) to Prime Video’s Twitter account, the two stills serve as the first visuals look into My Policeman, which is set to premiere in theaters Oct. 21 before arriving on Prime Video Nov. 4. The film is centered around a closeted gay policeman named Tom, and jumps back and forth between the 1950s and 1990s, with Styles playing the lead character as a young man struggling to balance his marriage to Marion (Emma Corrin) and his then-illegal romantic feelings for Patrick (David Dawson).

David Dawson, Emma Corrin and Harry Styles in MY POLICEMAN. Parisa Taghizadeh/Prime Video

The first photo shows Styles — hair slicked back and dressed in period clothing — looking at artwork with Corrin and Dawson’s characters, while the second features Styles and Corrin smiling at each other in a swimming pool. “Your first look at My Policeman, coming November 4 on Prime Video,” the tweet simply reads.

Harry Styles and Emma Corrin in MY POLICEMAN. Courtesy of Prime Video

According to a new Vanity Fair interview, published on the same day as the first look photos were released, Styles wasn’t originally on Grandage’s radar to play Tom, but the singer impressed him with his passion for My Policeman‘s story. “He had read the script so many times that he knew every single beat of it at that meeting,” the director said. “He knew other people’s lines; he knew all of his lines. He knew why he wanted to talk about it, why one scene worked this way and another worked.”

Producer Robbie Rogers also spoke to the publication about casting the “As It Was” singer, explaining how his status as a widely beloved pop sensation made him a perfect enigma for the movie. “This story is about two people that are in love with Tom, slightly obsessed with him,” Rogers pointed out. “Harry — the world is so transfixed on him, on his every move.”