Here’s Why Harry Styles Was ‘Moved’ to Join the LGBTQ+ Drama ‘My Policeman’

Watch a roundtable discussion between director Michael Grandage and the sextet of actors who bring the Prime Video film's central love triangle to life.

Harry Styles
In Discussion with Harry Styles and the Cast of My Policeman. Courtesy of Prime Video

Harry Styles sat down with the cast and director of My Policeman for a roundtable discussion about the LGTBQ drama, explaining why he was the first to sign on for the Prime Video project.

“I just thought it was a really beautiful script,” the pop star said about his first impressions of the film. “I was really moved by, there’s so many parts of the story that kind of show the great nuances of being a human.”

During the discussion, director Michael Grandage said the superstar came “phenomenally prepared” for his first day on set, adding, “He’d read it so much. Quite often, directors have to sit opposite actors and convince them to be in things. That’s sometimes how it works. It was really gorgeous being opposite somebody who wanted to play the role and could talk articulately about the role, and already knew bits from the script.”

The sextet of actors who star in the film — Styles and Linus Roache as the younger and older Tom, Emma Corrin and Gina McKee as Marion, and David Dawson and Rupert Everett as Patrick — all take part in the roundtable discussion, and they reveal that Grandage asked them all to meet with their counterparts to discuss their joint roles.

“I was more excited at the premise that I might end up looking like Linus,” Styles deadpanned, to laughter around the table. “I’ll take that ,thank you,” Roache said with a warm grin. “I’m very flattered to be the older Harry Styles!”

Roache said he channeled Styles’ “natural” acting abilities to connect the two Toms, 40 years part.

Watch the full roundtable discussion below, and see how to watch My Policeman on Prime Video now.

