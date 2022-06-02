Harry Styles’ ‘Music For a Sushi Restaurant’ Soundtracks AirPods Spatial Audio Ad

Harry Styles‘ “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” is the soundtrack for a new ad for Apple’s AirPods with Spatial Audio that dropped on Thursday (June 2). The playful spot cued to the jazzy opening track from Styles’ new album, Harry’s House, is a bit of a throwback to some of the classic 2003 Apple “Silhouettes” ads of yore, featuring pink, red and blue dancers grooving to the bass-slapping tune along with Styles scatting along as his color-blocked body cycles through a variety of eye-popping hues.

Styles requested that Apple donate his artist fee for appearing in the commercial to the International Rescue Committee (IRC). “From all of us at the IRC: Thank you to @HarryStyles and @Apple for your generous donation to the IRC,” said the organization that helps people around the world suffering through humanitarian crises in a tweet. “Working in more than 40 countries, your support will help us reach even more refugees and people in need in the world’s toughest places. Honored to have your support!”

The campaign — which will appear on TV, TVO, YouTube pre-rolls and in retail stores across the country — promotes the immersive audio experience on the 3rd generation of AirPods, which incorporate Apple’s Spatial Audio dynamic head tracking tech that makes the user feel like they are being enveloped by sound.

Styles jumped from No. 10 to No. 1 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart (dated June 4), returning as the top musical act in the U.S. for a third total week, and for the first time since December 2019, thanks to the massive first-week success of his new LP, Harry’s House.

The singer’s third solo album rocketed in at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 521,000 equivalent album units earned, according to Luminate; it’s the biggest weekly total for an album this year, surpassing the opening tally of Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers a week earlier (295,500 units). Harry’s House is just the fourth album in the last 18 months to earn at least 500,000 units in a single week and logs the biggest total since Adele’s 30 debuted with 839,000 units on the chart dated Dec. 4, 2021.

In addition to donating his fee for the Apple spot to IRC, Styles recently announced that in response to two devastating mass shootings in the U.S. in less than two weeks, his upcoming North American tour will partner with the nonprofit Everytown For Gun Safety to donate proceeds from the tour, with Live Nation matching, equaling over $1 million to Everytown’s Support Fund.

