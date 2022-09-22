Harry Styles’ Mom Praises Olivia Wilde After Seeing ‘Don’t Worry Darling’

The reviews are in: Don’t Worry Darling has officially passed the mom test. After seeing the film in theaters, Harry Styles‘ mom Anne Twist took to Instagram Wednesday night (Sept. 21) to praise the 28-year-old pop star’s performance in his first lead acting role along with the work of director Olivia Wilde — who just so happens to also be her son’s girlfriend.

“First time in the French cinema .. first day showing .. ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ you were excellent!” Twist wrote, captioning a trio of photos from the evening. “Really enjoyed from start to finish.”

In the photos, Twist poses with three pals outside the movie theater, smiles next to a Don’t Worry Darling poster with leading lady Florence Pugh’s face printed on it and celebrates the film with a big thumbs up. “Well done @oliviawilde and team for drawing us in,” she continued, later adding three applause emojis. “Well done baby @harrystyles for being a fabulous Jack. Very proud as usual.”

And while French moviegoers got a two-day head start, UK and North American viewers still have to wait a little over 24 hours before they’ll have the chance to see Don’t Worry Darling when it hits theaters Friday (Sept. 23). Some lucky North American fans did, however, get to see the film a little bit early when a special IMAX screening of the film was staged in 100 or so locations around the continent. The exclusive event featured a live Q&A with the cast, during which both Styles and Wilde answered questions about the movie.

The very first people to see the 1950s-set psychological thriller were those in the audience at its Sept. 5 global premiere at the Venice International Film Festival — at which the cast made headlines for perceived tensions between Wilde and Pugh on the red carpet as well as a since-debunked viral video in which Styles appears to spit into the lap of his costar Chris Pine.

Wilde herself addressed both the alleged feud between her and Pugh and the spit incident — deemed “Spit-gate” by the internet — during a Wednesday night appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, the same night Styles’ mom raved about Don’t Worry Darling on Instagram.

“I think it’s a perfect example of, like, people will look for drama anywhere they can,” she told Colbert. “Harry did not spit on Chris.”

“I have nothing but respect for Florence’s talent,” she added. “I have nothing against her for any reason.”

See Harry Styles’ mom Anne Twist congratulate both her son and Olivia Wilde on Don’t Worry Darling in her Instagram post below: