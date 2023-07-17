Madame Tussauds Unveils 7 New Harry Styles Wax Figures: See the Photos

As his fans would probably say, one Harry Styles just isn’t enough. But luckily, Madame Tussauds is on a mission to make sure there’s plenty of Harries to go around, unveiling seven new wax figures of the pop star across the museum’s various locations around the world on Monday (July 17).

Featuring some of the the singer’s most iconic looks from performances and red carpet appearances, the seven figures will be distributed this month to museums in London, New York, Hollywood, Amsterdam, Berlin, Singapore and Sydney. The wax Harry in London — who wears a green suit modeled after real-life Harry’s My Policeman premiere look and took 10 months for Madame Tussauds’ artists to complete — will premiere to the general public July 27.

New York’s wax Harry is adorned with the “As It Was” singer’s famous rainbow bodysuit worn at his 2022 headlining Coachella set. Other Harries sport looks from the star’s bestselling Love On Tour global trek.

“Harry is one of the biggest stars in the world right now, from filling stadiums worldwide with his sell-out tours to being a fashion influencer, there is no denying he has left a timeless mark on popular culture,” said Madame Tussauds’ Global Brand Director Angela Jobson in a statement. “When the opportunity came up there was no hesitation, we jumped at the chance to add the Grammy award-winning superstar to our collection, and we cannot wait for fans to see him at any one of the seven venues worldwide.”

It’s not the first time Styles has been wax-ified by Madame Tussauds, but the new figures do mark his first as a soloist. A decade prior, he and bandmates Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne were replicated for a One Direction exhibit at Madame Tussauds in London — which became a popular mourning site for Directioners following Malik’s departure from the boy band in 2015.

See photos of the new Harry Styles wax figures below: