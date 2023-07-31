Harry Styles’ Love On Tour Raises More Than $6.5 Million for Charity

Harry Styles spread the love to more than just fans who attended his Love On Tour shows. Following the conclusion of the pop star’s impressive two-year run on the road, his team announced that the international trek raised more than $6.5 million for dozens of charities across the globe, benefiting reproductive health, environmentalism, gun safety and many more causes.

The donated proceeds were raised over the course of 173 shows in Europe, North America, Australia, Asia and Latin America starting in September 2021, several of which were grouped as mini-residencies in iconic venues such as New York City’s Madison Square Garden and Los Angeles’ The Forum — both of which have permanent banners hanging from the rafters commemorating 15 consecutive Love On Tour concerts. As of a couple weeks ago, the tour had earned more than $590 million total, becoming the fourth highest-grossing tour of all time, according to the Billboard Boxscore.

Among the charities benefited by Love On Tour: Planned Parenthood, Choose Love, Physicians for Reproductive Health, Rebuild Foundation, REVERB, Black Voters Matter Fund – Capacity Building Institute, The Afiya Center, International Rescue Committee, Intermission Youth, Save the Children, CARE, Every Town for Gun Safety, and several more.

Styles officially closed out the run of shows with a jam-packed finale performance in Reggio Emilia, Italy, on July 22, during which he thanked fans in an emotional speech. “You guys being here tonight, I know you wanted to make it special for me. You make it special for me every single night,” he said during his last moments on a Love On Tour stage. “The atmosphere that you have created, the family that you have created, this safe space that you have created … I want to thank you for everything.”

After his final performance, the three-time Grammy winner shared a sweet video capturing some of the best fan moments from his shows, promising on his Instagram Story that he’ll “see you again when the time is right.”

“Treat People With Kindness,” he added. “I love you more than you’ll ever know.”