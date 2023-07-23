Harry Styles Ends Love on Tour With New Instrumental Song, Heartfelt Speech in Italy

It’s a wrap for Harry Styles‘ Love on Tour. The Harry’s House hitmaker ended his massive tour in Reggio Emilia, Italy, at RCF Arena on Saturday night (July 22), and he topped the last concert off with an extra encore.

Styles closed the show with an as-yet-untitled song that was new to fans: It went on for about 10 minutes and it was an instrumental ballad, with Styles on piano.

His name and the phrase “new song” trended on Twitter on Saturday as fans reacted to hearing new music from Styles at his final Love on Tour date. It was an emotional end to a tour that went on for nearly two years.

“I don’t get to do this if you guys don’t come,” Styles told the audience during a speech that had fans in tears. “I know that more than anyone else. You guys being here tonight, I know you wanted to make it special for me. You make it special for me every single night.”

“The atmosphere that you have created, the family that you have created, this safe space that you have created,” he said during his speech. “I want to thank you for everything.”

Styles continued, “I know feeling so incredibly small in this world it can be really, really difficult to feel like anything you can do can make a difference. I promise you, I see it all the time in the little things that you do and the way that you treat each other. How it has affected all the people around me, how it has affected people out there, it is so much bigger. It does not end when this tour ends. I want you to continue it. Put love out into the world. It needs it a bit right now. I love you all so much, and I’m gonna miss you. I will be loving you so, so much — if you’ve been supporting me for one year, five years, 13 years, whatever it is. Not only have you changed my life over and over again, but you’ve made me the happiest. I’m so thrilled and happy to be here tonight. I’m so, so happy.”

The trek, which launched on Sept. 4, 2021 in Las Vegas, brought Styles to five continents and has become one of the 10 highest-grossing tours of all time, according to figures reported to Billboard Boxscore. The former One Direction singer had earned almost $600 million from the tour as of a week ago.

Watch him perform his new song and see a clip from his thank you speech below.

piano 💔😭 pic.twitter.com/1EbGFsRpQv — girl with many prospects TODAY (@harryscowgirI) July 22, 2023