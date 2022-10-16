×
×
Skip to main content
Español Sign Up
Account
Account

Harry Styles & Lizzo Bring Their Sweet Friendship to Chicago

Lizzo attended Styles' Love On Tour Saturday night (Oct. 15) and spent some time hand-in-hand with her friend backstage.

Harry Styles, Lizzo
Harry Styles and Lizzo perform an exclusive concert for the SiriusXM and Pandora Opening Drive Super Concert Series, airing live on SiriusXM's The Heat channel, at the Fillmore Miami Beach during Super Bowl Week on Jan. 30, 2020 in Miami Beach, Fla. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Pandora

Harry Styles and Lizzo‘s tours both brought them to Chicago this weekend, leaving them with the perfect opportunity to reconnect in person.

Lizzo attended Styles’ Love On Tour Saturday night (Oct. 15) and spent some time hand-in-hand with her friend backstage. She shared a couple photos of their happy meeting on Twitter on Sunday — with both artists showing off gleeful grins.

“I had so much fun w Harry yesterday,” she tweeted with emojis.

Related

Rachel Zegler

Rachel Zegler Responds to Live-Action 'Snow White' Being Labeled Politically Correct

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

Harry Styles

Lizzo

See latest videos, charts and news

Styles performed at the city’s United Center, where Lizzo would be returning to headline her own concert on The Special Tour Sunday night.

“ALL THE RUMORS ARE TRUE, YEAH! @Lizzo and Harry Styles were under one roof here at Harry’s House in Chicago,” the venue posted.

The first glimpse at the pair’s wholesome friendship started back in 2019, when Styles visited the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge and covered Lizzo’s smash hit “Juice.” “She’s exactly what you want an artist to be… which is yourself,” he said in the interview.

See Styles and Lizzo’s latest adorable photos together on Twitter.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad