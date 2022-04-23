Harry Styles Welcomes Lizzo for ‘I Will Survive’ Cover & One Direction Hit at Coachella Weekend 2

Harry Styles performs onstage at the Coachella Stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 15, 2022 in Indio, Calif.

Harry Styles brought out special guest Lizzo during his headlining set at weekend two of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Friday night (April 22).

Toward the end of his high-energy main stage performance, the 28-year-old British pop star surprised festival-goers by inviting the “Truth Hurts” songstress onstage for a dazzling cover of Gloria Gaynor’s 1978 disco anthem “I Will Survive” and a lively rendition of One Direction‘s popular “What Makes You Beautiful.” Watch the duets via TMZ.

During their festive Coachella team-up, the two friends — who have formed a sweet bond in recent years — strutted up and down the stage donning brightly colored faux fur coats while belting out the pair of hits. “I Will Survive” spent three weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1978-79, and “What Makes You Beautiful” enjoyed four weeks atop the chart in 2012.

“Proud of you @harrystyles. Thank u for having me,” Lizzo captioned an overjoyed selfie of herself alongside Styles on Instagram.

She added in a second post, “Thanks @coachella … last night was amazing— @harrystyles is a treasure, gods gift to rock n roll, the light that comes from him is real and infinite.. he makes being on stage in front of hundreds n thousands easy, cus it’s w a friend. His team is incredible— and baby them Gucci coats….?!?? Thank you H, like u said ‘until next time.'”

The singer-rapper-songwriter-flautist, 33, who hosted Saturday Night Live last weekend, teased her Coachella appearance earlier in the day by sharing a TikTok video of herself traveling to the California desert. “I’m bored otw to Coachella,” she captioned the clip.

Styles made his Coachella debut during the opening weekend of the festival on April 15. During his performance, the Grammy winner welcomed Shania Twain for duets of her hits “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” and “You’re Still The One.” With his new album, Harry’s House, set for release on May 20, the singer also took the opportunity to play news songs “As It Was,” “Boyfriends” and “Late Night Talking.”