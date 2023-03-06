Harry Styles Makes Cameo in Jenny Lewis’ New Music Video Dressed as a Puppy: Watch

Harry Styles has puppy love. Dressed head-to-toe in a cartoonish dog costume, the 29-year-old pop star made a cameo in tourmate Jenny Lewis‘ new music video Monday (March 6) for her track “Puppy and a Truck” — and yes, it’s as adorable as it sounds.

Styles’ face doesn’t appear until the very end of Lewis’ new visual, which stitches footage of her hanging out on the beach, playing with her cockapoo (Cocker Spaniel + poodle) and performing onstage as the “As It Was” singer’s opening act on his Love On Tour. Throughout much of the video, a figure dressed as a puppy with its tongue permanently stuck out is present in the background.

Then, in the last few seconds of the video, the costume-wearer removes his headpiece to reveal his true identity: Chart-topping English pop sensation Harry Styles. The musician goes on to flash a big smile at the camera and holds up two peace signs.

Lewis spent months on the road with Styles in 2021, opening for the “Watermelon Sugar” artist on a slew of his Love On Tour dates in North America. This summer, she’ll hit the road again as a headliner and as support for artists like Ruston Kelly and Beck. See a full list of dates here.

“To be on a giant stage in front of thousands of people after such a long period of isolation, those 45 minutes meeting Harry’s fans brought me back to life,” Lewis said of her time performing with Styles in a statement. “I was just trying to stay present and in the moment, and grateful to be able to share my life experiences and my songs, with such a loving audience.”

See Harry Styles crash Jenny Lewis’ “Puppy and a Truck” in the music video above.