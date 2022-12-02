Harry Styles Honors Christine McVie by Covering Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Songbird’: Watch

Harry Styles had the perfect way of honoring the memory of Christine McVie, the Fleetwood Mac singer and songwriter who died at age 79 on Wednesday (Nov. 30): by singing — and singing her most famously beautiful song at that.

The day after it was announced that McVie had died following a short illness, Styles, who was performing a concert in Chile, carved room into his Love On Tour setlist to sing a gorgeous acoustic version of the ballad with his band. The “As It Was” singer played guitar and sang lead vocal on “Songbird,” backed by a piano and singers providing harmonies.

After the song was over, he blew a kiss up to the sky.

McVie’s death was first announced in a devastating statement posted to social media by the two-time Grammy winner’s family. “She was in the company of her family,” it read. “We kindly ask that you respect the family’s privacy at this extremely painful time, and we would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally.”

Styles, who’s long been vocal about how strongly Fleetwood Mac has influenced his musicianship, is just one of many artists honoring McVie following her passing. Sheryl Crow, Duran Duran and more have all taken to social media to mourn the singer-songwriter, along with McVie’s former bandmates.

“A few hours ago I was told that my best friend in the whole world since the first day of 1975, had passed away,” wrote Stevie Nicks in an emotional post on Twitter. “See you on the other side, my love. Don’t forget me.”

Lindsey Buckingham also shared a message about McVie on social media, writing that her sudden passing was “profoundly heartbreaking.” “Not only were she and I part of the magical family of Fleetwood Mac, to me Christine was a musical comrade, a friend, a soul mate and a sister,” he wrote. “I feel very lucky to have known her. Though she will be deeply missed, her spirit will live on through that body of work and that legacy.”

Watch Harry Styles perform Fleetwood Mac’s “Songbird” for Christine McVie below: