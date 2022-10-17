Harry Styles Shakes Off ‘Unfortunate’ Concert Moment When an Object Hits Him Where It Hurts: Watch

Watermelon sugar, ow. At his Friday night (Oct. 14) concert in Chicago, Harry Styles had to take a brief pause after getting hit square in the crotch by something thrown at him by a fan in the audience.

The moments leading up to the incident were innocent enough: The 28-year-old pop star was simply chatting onstage at the United Center about the “unseasonably cold” temperatures in the Windy City when, suddenly, a small but mighty item sailed out from the crowd and smacked straight into Styles’ nether region. It’s difficult to discern from a fan video what the unidentified flying object was — but whatever it may have been, it clearly packed a mean punch.

Upon impact, the “As It Was” singer stopped in the middle of his sentence, let out a small groan and doubled over. “Oh … that’s unfortunate,” he said into the microphone, tenderly holding his groin.

After a pause, the Grammy winner shakes out his right leg, then his left, before getting back to work. “OK, shake it off,” he says before diving back into his show.

Styles is currently touring in support of his May-released third studio album Harry’s House, which debuted atop the Billboard 200 and spawned the singer’s second No. 1 single with “As It Was.” On Saturday (Oct. 15), he completed the final show of his six-night mini-residency in Chicago, preceded by a historic 15-night residency at New York City’s Madison Square Garden in late August/early September and a six-night stay at Austin’s Moody Center.

See the moment Harry Styles recovered from being hit in the crotch by a fan-thrown object below: