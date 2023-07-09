Harry Styles Hit in the Face by Flying Object at Concert in Vienna

Harry Styles was struck in the face by an unknown object during his concert in Vienna, Austria, on Saturday (July 8).

As seen in a fan-captured video, the 29-year-old British pop star struts down the stage at Vienna’s Ernst Happel Stadion when a mysterious object pelts him near the eye. The “As It Was” singer then winces in pain as he bends over, covers his eye and continues walking off stage.

The former One Direction member, who is close to wrapping his epic Love on Tour outing, had not commented about the incident on social media at press time.

This isn’t the first time Styles has been hit by objects during his shows. Last year, the crooner had to take a brief pause in Chicago after getting struck in the groin by something thrown by a fan. He’s also had Skittles and chicken nuggets hurled at him while performing.

Styles is the latest victim of a dangerous trend in which artists are being struck by random items at concerts. Bebe Rexha, Lil Nas X and Kelsea Ballerini are among the slew of artists who have recently had their shows interrupted by the launching of various objects, including a phone, sex toy and bracelet, respectively.

Ava Max was also slapped by a fan who rushed the stage, and another concertgoer threw their mother’s ashes onto the stage during P!nk’s performance at BST Hyde Park in London on June 25.

Adele even addressed the concerning trend during one of her recent Las Vegas residency shows. “Have you noticed how people are, like, forgetting f—ing show etiquette at the moment, people are throwing s— on stage? Have you seen that?” she’s heard saying in a clip on social media.

Watch Styles get struck in the face at his Vienna concert on Twitter below.