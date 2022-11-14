×
Harry Styles Helps Pregnant Fans Reveal Their Babies’ Sex During Concerts: Watch

"I know something you don't know!" the "As It Was" pop star teased his audience.

Harry Styles
Harry Styles performs on stage at Radio 1's Big Weekend 2022 at the War Memorial Park on May 29, 2022 in Coventry, England. Jo Hale/Redferns

Harry Styles had the crowd at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum in the palm of his hand Friday (Nov. 11). During his Love on Tour concert, one fan convinced the 28-year-old pop star to make a huge announcement on her behalf — reveal the sex of her baby on the way — and he absolutely reveled in creating suspense before delivering the news.

“She’s about to do the single hardest thing in the world there is to do,” Styles began. “I’m sure it’s going to be fine — the most beautiful thing there is to do in the world!”

The Grammy winner also checked with the fan named Sydney on how far along she was: four months. “Are you sure you want me to do this?” he continued. “Los Angeles, this is a Friday night you will never forget.”

“Can I please get some tense gender reveal music,” he added to his band. Slyly twirling and dancing around the stage, Styles had his audience contribute to the anticipation by leading them in a round of “Ooooohs.”

“I know something you don’t know!” he teased. “What do you want it to be? OK, here we go. This is … very nice. Something for the fourth album, perhaps.”

“This is called edging,” he said, drawing out the moment once again, before finally announcing the news. “It’s … a … girl!”

The “As It Was” singer has been stationed at the Forum for about three weeks, performing a residency of 15 shows at the venue in support of his May-released third studio album Harry’s House. One could argue, though, that he’s now beginning a residency of conducting reveals for parents-to-be, as he did a second one just one night after Sydney’s.

On Saturday (Nov. 12), an expectant mom once again asked an obliging Styles to reveal her baby’s sex. “‘Tis the season for gender reveals, we had one last night!” he proclaimed, taking a sealed envelope from the fan named Shawna.

Once again, Styles drew out the suspense for as long as he could.

“How much longer would you like me to make this go on for?” he asked Shawna. “It’s a girl!”

Watch Harry Styles’ recent baby reveals at the Kia Forum below:

@harrysinparis

LA night 8 #harrystyles #loveontour creds huntingtonharry

♬ original sound – HarrysinParis
@harrysinparis

Replying to @TexasTornado💀 I’m so sorry I thought I posted all the video 🤦🏻‍♀️ #harrystyles #loveontour creds huntingtonharry

♬ original sound – HarrysinParis

