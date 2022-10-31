Harry Styles Helped Register Tens of Thousands of Fans to Vote Ahead of the 2022 Midterm Elections

Harry Styles wants YOU to vote! On Monday (Oct. 31), HeadCount reported that the pop star had helped register more than 54,000 new voters in its “Good to Vote” initiative ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

With that number, the “As It Was” crooner has been instrumental in breaking the record for HeadCount’s most successful campaign driven by a musical artist in the organization’s 18-year history. Thanks to Styles’ sweepstakes — which offered fans who registered to vote a chance to win travel and tickets to his annual “Harryween” show in L.A. on Halloween — HeadCount also experienced an all-time high in single day voter registration with 28,760 getting signed up to vote in the contest’s first 24 hours.

According to the nonprofit organization, Styles’ partnership ahead of the upcoming midterms now accounts for one third of the total number of the 190,000 voters they’ve registered throughout 2022. Per a release, HeadCount called the spike in voter registration an “unprecedented number for a midterm season.”

News of Harry’s record-breaking efforts to get out the vote comes just days after he dropped the appropriately fishy music video for his latest Harry’s House single, “Music For a Sushi Restaurant.” In the inventive clip, the British heartthrob plays a washed-up sea creature — complete with a bushy beard and a bottom half made of tentacles — who rockets to fame after transforming himself into a successful lounge singer.

Styles is currently in the middle of his 15-show run at L.A.’s Kia Forum, and also racked up six nominations last week for the upcoming 2022 People’s Choice Awards, which was just one behind Big Bunny’s pack-leading seven nods.

Learn more about Styles’ voter registration campaign with HeadCount on the organization’s website.