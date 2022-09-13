Harry Styles Teams Up with HeadCount for Voter Registration Campaign

Harry Styles has partnered with HeadCount to help encourage his fans to check their voter registration ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

As part of the nonpartisan organization’s ongoing “Good to Vote” initiative, Harries can enter to win a trip to see the Harry’s House singer’s fan favorite Harryween show on October 31 at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. To qualify, fans have to check their voter registration status and/or register to vote by visiting HeadCount.org/HARRYSTYLES. (The prize includes two concert tickets, airfare and hotel along with a package of Styles merchandise and a poster signed by the superstar himself.)

Andy Bernstein, HeadCount’s co-founder and executive director, tells Billboard of Styles partnering with organization: “In 2020, 78% of the people that HeadCount registered turned out to vote, so we know these artist partnerships are effective. Having the support of individuals like Harry Styles has a tremendous impact. This is especially important for the midterms, which often receive less media attention than the presidential elections. It helps us reach more potential voters and ensure people get their voices heard.”

This week, Styles’ “As It Was” continued its hot streak atop the Billboard Hot 100 for a thirteenth non-consecutive week (chart dated September 10). The Harry House lead single has now become the longest chart-leader since Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus reigned for a record-breaking 19 weeks in 2019 with “Old Town Road.”

Meanwhile, its follow-up, “Late Night Talking,” jumped this week from No. 12 to a new high of No. 3, making the former One Direction-er the first artist this year to boast two tracks simultaneously in the chart’s top three.

Styles is currently in the middle of his 15-concert residency at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, which continues through September 21, all while juggling trips to the Venice Film Festival for the world premiere of his new movie Don’t Worry Darling and the Toronto International Film Festival for the debut of his second film My Policeman.