Harry Styles’ New Album ‘Harry’s House’ Has Arrived: Stream It Now

After two months of teasing via social media followed by a glittering single and a triumphant Coachella headlining set, the wait for Harry Styles’ third album has finally ended. Harry’s House is officially available to stream as of Friday (May 20).

The arrival of Harry’s House was preceded by “As It Was,” the lead single from the project. The song skyrocketed to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart following its April 1 release and maintained the top spot for three weeks.

Styles gave Harry’s House tracks “As It Was,” “Boyfriends,” “Late Night Talking” and never-before-heard track “Daylight” a spin during his performance on TODAY the day before his third solo album dropped, kicking off the morning show’s annual summer concert series. He also chatted with the show hosts Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie and Carson Daly about the album, and shared that Harry’s House is his most personal release thus far.

“I feel like it’s kind of a collection of all of my favorite things and very much like the album I’ve always wanted to make, so I’m really happy,” Styles said. “I think for me, it’s definitely the most personal record I think I’ve made. It was definitely the most intimately made thing I’ve done so far. Obviously, the pandemic and everything kind of added to the way it was made. It was made by a few people in a small room.”

A fan at the Rockefeller Plaza set also wanted to know which album was the toughest for him to write. His answer, as gleaned by TODAY’s hosts? “Boyfriends.” Explained the Grammy winner: “There was a lot of different versions of it. We were trying to work out what the best version for the album was. There was like, different guitars and different vocal arrangements.”

Listen to Styles’ new album, Harry’s House, below.